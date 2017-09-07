Defender John Boye undergoes treatment at Turkish club Sivasspor

Ghana defender John Boye has joined his club Sivasspor for treatment on the thigh injury which ruled him out of this month's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers double-header against Congo.

The 30-year-old has not played a competitive match this season due to the injuy when he reported for international duty.

He underwent scans in Accra where it was established he was unfit to face the Red Devils.

Boye could not train on Wednesday as Sivasspor continued preparations for Saturday's league encounter with Asamoah Gyan's Kayserispor.

By Nuhu Adams

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)