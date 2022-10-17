Defender Jonathan Mensah commemorates Ghana's U20 World Cup victory in 2009

Defender Jonathan Mensah has celebrated Ghana's historic victory in the U20 World Cup in 2009, 13 years after the Black Satellites stunned the world.

Ghana's U20 team became the first African team to win the world championship after a nail-biting final victory over Brazil in Cairo.

The Black Satellites won on penalties after a goalless 120-minute match in which Ghana played for 84 minutes with a man down after defender Daniel Addo was sent off in the first half.

Mensah was impressive in the final, despite missing his penalty in the shootout, which Ghana won 4-3.

"13 years ago, we were crowned champions of the U-20 youth World Cup. God has been more than good to all of us," the Columbus Crew captain posted on Facebook.

Mensah was promoted to the senior national team following the tournament and has played in two World Cup tournaments, with hopes of participating in the upcoming one in Qatar.