Defender Joseph Aidoo included in LaLiga team of the week after debut Celta goal

Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo has been included in the Spanish LaLiga team of the week following his goal against Getafe.

The Ghanaian has earned his spot in this week's team of the week due to his great performance in the 1-1 draw, with the centre-back showing his true quality at the Balaidos.

Ünal's thunderbolt from nearly 30 yards that flew into the left corner gave Getafe the lead on the stroke of halftime.

But Celta Vigo scored a crucial equaliser just as all seemed lost. Aidoo powerfully headed home Iago Aspas' brilliant cross, leaving Getafe without a win in five La Liga matches and just a point above the drop zone.

It was the defender's first goal for Celta Vigo since joining the club in 2019 from Genk in Belgium.

Aidoo is optimistic about making Ghana's final World Cup squad after being invited for last month's pre-tournament friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Qatar.