Defender Joseph Aidoo scores season's third league goal KRC Genk beat Lokoren

Former Ghana U20 centre back Joseph Aidoo increased his goal tally in the season for KRC Genk as they beat Lokeren 2-1 in the Belgian top-flight on Wednesday night.

The former Inter Allies defender scored in the 56th minute to put the Smurfs ahead on Wednesday.

Teenager Dante Vanzeir doubled the lead in the 67th minute to make sure KRC Genk claim all three points.

Aidoo received a caution in the 48th minute of the game before registering this to third goal of the campaign.

KRC Genk are currently lying 7th on the league table.

By Nuhu Adams

