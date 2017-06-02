Defender Joshua Yaro fit to play first match of the season for Philadelphia Union

Ghanaian defender Joshua Yaro is ready to play his first match of the season for Philadelphia Union after recovering from injury.

Yaro has been missing in action this season due to a torn labrum during the Union's preseason.

He had his surgery in early February, with a three-to-fourth month recovery timeline.

Head Coach Jim Curtin said Yaro was cleared by doctors to play, meaning he'll be available for selection this weekend.

Yaro has yet to see any playing time this season due to a torn labrum during the Union's preseason.

However, Curtin said it hadn't been decided if he would be available for Bethlehem Steel FC or the first-team up in New York City.

"Whether it's with Bethlehem this weekend, or with the first team, still to be determined," Curtin said.

"We'll see how Josh does. He'll be available for selection one way or another this weekend."

In March, Yaro was given the OK to start running with the first team, while working with the staff off to the sides during training practices.

He continued to progress, and in May, Curtin said Yaro was good to go on the soccer aspect of his recovery, but still needed to work on his fitness level.

His fitness levels have progressed to the point now where the technical staff and Yaro both believe he is ready for his first game minutes of the season.

"Overall, really happy with how he's progressed and how good of a job our medical staff and doctors did on the surgery," Curtin said.

Selected second overall by the Union in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft, Yaro impressed in his rookie season.

He appeared in 17 games for the Union, starting 15, and played more than 1,300 minutes.

In his 17 games, Yaro had a 85.6 passing accuracy, 72 clearances, 43 interceptions and 13 blocks.

The Union take on NYCFC at Yankee Stadium Saturday, June 3 as their feeder club Bethlehem Steel FC are home on Sunday against Ottawa Fury FC.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)