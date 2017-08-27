Defender Joshua Yaro flashed straight RED in Philadelphia Union draw

Ghanaian defender Joshua Yaro was shown a straight red card as Philadelphia Union drew 2-2 with Atalanta United at home in Major League Soccer.

Yaro dragged down Josef Martinez early in the second half on a play ruled a denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

This was in the 55th minute when Union were leading 2-1.

It is been a tough year for Yaro, the 2nd overall 2016 SuperDraft pick who can't seem to put together any sort of extended run of both form and fitness as a pro.

Saturday was the second straight game in which the former Georgetown University star has committed a costly error (he conceded a late, game-tying penalty kick at San Jose last week) and he may have to dig deep to sustain his confidence when he returns from suspension.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)