Defender Kingsley Adjei joins Elmina Sharks in three-year deal
Ghana Premier League newboys Elmina Sharks have signed defender Kingsley Adjei on a three-year deal.
The centre-back was available on a free transfer after seeing out his contract at relegated Sekondi Hasaacas.
Adjei will re-unite with coach Kobina Amissah, his former coach at Hasaacas.
He joins the growing list of players who have left the Sekondi-based side after Eric Bekoe, Daniel Egyin, Emmanuel Ankobeah, Saliw Babawo, Augustine Arhinful, Magnus Ebo Duncan and Roland Amouzou.