Defender Lumor Agbenyenu leaves Portugal base for Ghana camp after playing yesterday

Left-back Lumor Agbenyenu is expected in Accra tonight to join the Black Stars squad preparing to face Congo in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Agbenyenu was involved in league action for Portimonese in their 2-1 home defeat to Maritimo on Monday in the Portuguese Liga.

The 21-year-old lasted the entire duration of the match.

Agbenyenu has played every minute of Portimonese's four league matches so far.

He has been Ghana's first choice left back with Baba Rahman recovering from injury and impressed on his debut against Ethiopia in June in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Agbenyenu's late arrival means he will have two training sessions with the Black Stars before Friday's clash.

