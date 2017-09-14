Defender Samuel Mensah upbeat about Ostersunds chances in Europe ahead of Zorya Luhansk clash

The Swedish side who are making their maiden appearance in the Europe's second tier league, will play as guests to Ukrainian outfit Zorya Luhansk in the first game of the group on Thursday.

And the 28-year-old is full of optimism ahead of their trip to the Slavutych Arena.

“We’re definitely confident," Mensah told the club's website.

"We know the game will be tough but we’re confident we can pick a result there."

"In the preliminary rounds, many did not expect us to reach this level but after beating Galatasaray people started to take notice of us."

“Everybody knows every game in this competition is tough but like I said we believe in our capabilities."