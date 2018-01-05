Defender Wahab Adams gears up for tough Asante Kotoko challenge

Asante Kotoko defender Wahab Adams has expressed his readiness to endure the pressure that comes with playing for the club.

Adams joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal late last year from Aduana Stars as a free agent after refusing to renew his contract with the Ghana Premier League champions.

And during the side's pre-match conference ahead of their Sunday's GHALCA G-8 opener against newly promoted outfit Techiman Eleven Wonders, the bulky guardsman, who is widely expected to fill in the void left by Awal Mohammed who joined Kuwaiti side Al Fahaheel earlier this week, has reiterated his determination to deliver for the side in the forthcoming campaign.

“I wanted a change of environment and Asante Kotoko is the club I support. It’s a dream come true for me. There is a lot of pressure playing for Aduana Stars but the pressure at Kotoko is bigger than Aduana Stars.”

“In Ghana, half of the population support Asante Kotoko but I don’t fear pressure. The fans should be patient with us. We just joined the club and some have also left. We will do our best to help the club and put smiles on the faces of the fans."

Kotoko have been pitted alongside Aduana Stars, Dreams FC and Sunday's opponents Techiman Eleven Wonders in Group A of the competition.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai)

