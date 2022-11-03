Delaying the Black Stars squad announcement does not add or affect performance- Coach David Duncan

Medeama coach David Duncan says the procedure by the current Black Stars technical team to delay in announcing the squad does not add anything to performance or results.

Black Stars Coach Otto Addo since his appointment has adopted the style of keeping his squad from the public.

In the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria, Otto Addo did not release his squad until a few days before the game. A move that worked as the Black Stars eliminated Nigeria to qualify for the Mundial.

The Dortmund trainer has adopted this method and despite submitting his provisional squad to FIFA, is yet to publicly announce the list that has been sent.

Reacting to the method adopted by Coach Otto Addo on keeping his squad announcement from the public on Happy Sports Dialogue, Coach David Duncan said, “It does not add anything to performance or result to the team”.

Coach Otto Addo will submit his final squad to FIFA on November 10, 2022.

Ghana has been housed in Group H where they will face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Black Stars make their tournament return against Portugal on November 24, 2022.