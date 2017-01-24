Dennis Appiah shows great promise on return from long term injury
Ghana defender Dennis Appiah made a bright start to life in Belgium after his return from a five months injury which prevented him showing his true form for Anderlecht.
The Ghanaian was preferred to Andy Najar and he proved his worth is a monstrous performance.
"Najar has just returned from a long absence following a very serious injury. We also need to give him time. And Appiah showed very good things during the training session in Spain."