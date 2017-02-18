Dennis Tetteh scores opener as Tanta draw 1-1 at FC Aswan in Egyptian top-flight

Dennis Tetteh scored the opener for his side FC Tanta as they earned a point in their 1-1 draw at FC Aswan on Friday in the Egyptian Premier League.

The former Berekum Chelsea player put the away side ahead after 27 minutes.

But Aswan fought back and snatched the equalizer through Jerome Ouiya on the hour mark.

Tetteh signed a two-year deal for Tanta last September on a free transfer after parting ways with Entag El Harby

