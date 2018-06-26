Deputy AG EXPOSED: FIFA recognizes Ghana FA

Ghana's Deputy Attorney General Godfred Odame has been caught in a sensationally lie over shocking claims FIFA does not recognize the current Ghana FA.

In a dramatic twist, which could cause massive embarrassment to the country's ruling government, the World governing body has invited four members of the Ghana Football Association for a crisis meeting in Zurich on Thursday June 28.

Executive Committee member Kweku Abaku Eyiah, Protocol officer Alex Asante, Ebusua Dwarfs president Nana Sam Brew-Butler and Elmina Sharks owner Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom are the four FA members who will attend the crunch meeting at FIFA's headquarters.

They will be joined by Ghana's Sports minister Isaac Asiamah and other government functionaries as they seek to charter a path to restructure football after an investigative piece by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed alleged widespread corruption in the game.

The latest scenario flies in the face of a shocking claim by the country's Deputy Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Odame that FIFA does not recognize the current FA administration after both FIFA and government held a meeting in Accra last week.

The deputy principal legal adviser to government has been caught engaging in palpable falsehood and accused of deceiving the public and will need to grapple with issue of integrity if the dust settle.

It's unclear if President Akufo Addo will act as he is required to hold high standards in the discharge of his duties.

The Ghanaian government is taken steps to dissolve the FA amid claims the association has become a vehicle for widespread corruption - a claim which is being contested by the current regime.

The ruling New Patriotic Party has been forced to dissolve a five-member committee tasked to restructure football in the powerful West African nation as pressure begins to mount on the government.

The world governing body, which has zero tolerance for governmental interference, has insisted it will hold the meeting with members of the FA in attendance.

Football clubs in Ghana are up in arms with government over attempts to dissolve the federation as pressure begins to mount on the ruling party to paddle backwards on the move amid a looming FIFA ban.

