Deputy Black Stars captain Andre Ayew says satisfied with debut West Ham season

Deputy Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew has expressed his satisfaction with his debut season at West Ham but insists he could have done more.

Ayew joined the Hammers on a three-year deal for a club record fee of £20.5 million after scoring 12 goals in his first Premier League campaign for Swansea City.

The 26-year-old sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut for the club in the opening day loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

However, the former Olympique Marseille attacker regained full fitness following a two-month lay-off to help the club sustained their premiership status after battling relegation for the most part of the campaign.

Reflecting on his debut season at the London Stadium, Ayew lamented on the injury he sustained on his debut for the Hammers, which he thinks culminated in his seemingly average season.

“I had two seasons in one, I had a serious injury which took me out of the season for a very long time. And soon as I regained full fitness, I played three-four games I had to go to the AFCON,” says Ayew.

“So, I will judge my season after the AFCON, which I think it was not bad but I know I could have done better after scoring six goals from eleven games and three assists.”

“Globally, I think it’s not bad because I expected a lot from myself likewise Ghanaians and West Ham fans.”

Ayew is expected to play a key role for the Black Stars in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on June 11th at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

