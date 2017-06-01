Deputy Black Stars captain Andre Ayew targets Ethiopia scalp

Deputy skipper of the Black Stars Andre Dede Ayew has set his sights on starting the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia with a victory.

The four-time Africa champions commenced their preparations for the upcoming qualifier on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium with 16 players under the watchful eye of coach Kwesi Appiah.

And speaking to reporters after the training session, Ayew declared, “It will be very important to start the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign on a note. We have a goal which is qualifying for the 2019 AFCON and we must start by getting good results here and we know the bad results we had against Uganda made our World Cup campaign a difficult one even though is not yet over."

“But we have sidelined the World Cup agenda and now thinking about the game against Ethiopia where we want all three points and we’re going to work towards that,” Ayew noted.

The Black Stars will continue their training at the Accra Sports Stadium till Sunday as they are scheduled to depart to Kumasi on Monday.

