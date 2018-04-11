Deputy Dreams FC coach Winfred Dormon buoyant ahead of Bechem United cracker

Deputy coach of Dreams FC Winfred Dormon is upbeat about their chances of beating Bechem United in Week 6 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Dawu-based outfit will be aiming to returning to winning ways when they travel to the Nana Gyeabour Park in midweek to engage Bechem United in Week 6 of the ongoing league campaign.

Deputy coach of the side, Dormon insisted that they will be heading into the match with a winning mentality as they aim to return to winning ways.

“We are going to Bechem to play for the three points and nothing else,” he said in a pre-match conference.

“We watched their game against Ebusua Dwarfs and I think they played very well and picked valuable away points. We have seen some weaknesses in their team and we will find a way to exploit them,’’ the former Great Olympics ace added.

“We see consistency in the team but one or two players will also come into the team because we always want to see competitiveness in the team.”

Dreams FC head into this game on the back of two winless games.

