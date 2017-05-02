Deputy Hearts coach Henry Wellington hails side's confidence in Kotoko demolishing

Deputy coach of Hearts of Oak Henry Wellington says his side is gradually growing in confidence and working towards hitting a consistent level following their 3-1 victory Asante Kotoko in the first leg of the Ghana @60 years on Anniversary Cup on Monday.

The Phobians demolished their arch rivals on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In the aftermath of the game, coach Wellington insisted that his side are beaming high in confidence and expressed his delight at their improvement in the game.

“I think Hearts is always a team that is growing by the day. We have gone through a lot so at this stage I must admit that the players have learnt a lot but we still have some more to learn because we want out confidence to hit top level.”

“We will not have achieved what we had in mind in the game if we had not worked on our mental attitude. We displayed a good fighting attitude and going forward I know the competition in the squad is helping everyone put up his best.”

“We got a good result, it feels massive and it’s been like this every time you win a big match. You can see from the celebrations, this was like a cup final for the fans, one of our hardest with the form Kotoko showed on the day. Winning 3-1 is fantastic and it’s important we build upon that.”

The second leg of the game will come off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on May, 28.

