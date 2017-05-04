Deputy Hearts coach Henry Wellington optimistic of beating Kotoko again

Deputy coach of Hearts of Oak Henry Wellington is confident of inflicting another defeat on Asante Kotoko in the second leg of their Ghana @60 anniversary Cup match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on May 28.

The Phobians dominated their sworn rivals and defeated them 3-1 in the first leg of the Ghana @60 anniversary Cup match at the Accra Sports Stadium last Monday.

The Rainbow club had earlier beaten their fierce rivals 1-0 in the ongoing Ghana Premier League via a controversial penalty at the same venue.

Coach Wellington, who steered the team on the day in the absence of Frank Nuttall who was on a week holiday at his native Scotland, has assured their teeming supporters that they will repeat the dose in the return leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

“Just as I prepared the boys’ mind for a do-or-die affair in the first encounter, that’s the same policy we are going to use on May 28 in Kumasi. I’m confident we are going to win again,” a confident Wellington told the Graphic Sports via telephone yesterday.

“I spoke with Coach Nuttal on phone for days leading to the match and we came up with a plan to upset the odds,” he admitted.

Wellington explained that the introduction of Kwame Kizito in the second half of the game was the turning point in last Monday’s clash as Kotoko’s game plan crashed in the four-goal thriller.

“The introduction of Kwame Kizito was the difference. He changed everything and created the avenue for us to get more goals,” he stated.

Hearts will go into the encounter on a high due their record at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium where they traditionally perform well and have not lost to their sworn rivals since 2012.

