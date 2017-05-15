Deputy Liberty Professionals coach Ignatius Fosu attributes Hearts of Oak thumping to bad luck

Liberty Professionals deputy coach Ignatius Osei Fosu believes hard luck caused their 3-0 defeat against Hearts of Oak in week 15 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

A brace from captain Thomas Abbey and substitute striker Cosmos Dauda condemned the Dansoman-based side to their first home loss in the ongoing campaign.

The soft-spoken gaffer in his post-match interview attributed his side’s thumping to ill luck.

“I think it was a hard game for us. We couldn’t play to our strengths. I think we couldn’t play how we use to play but just like I say every day we want to win for the supporters and the supporters know that we can’t every single game but what they want is commitment and the players showed that,” Fosu told reporters.

“We were just not lucky; Hearts of Oak took their chances but we didn’t take our chances and I think that is the end of the story. One side taking their chances and the other flapping their chances,” he said after the game.

Liberty will be hoping to turn things around in the second round. Liberty will play Hearts of Oak in the first game of the second round.

