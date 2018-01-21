Deputy Sports Minister Hon. Pius Hadzide blasts ‘ignorant’ Nii Lante Vanderpuye over Commission of Inquiry report

Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Pius Hadzide has descended heavily on former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye for challenging the views of President Akufo-Addo on the fall out of the 2014 Commission of Inquiry recommendations, describing him as ‘ignorant’.

Following the completion of their mandate in 2015 after Ghana’s shambolic and disgraceful outing at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the Commission on Inquiry submitted their report to the government for a White Paper to be issued.

Some of the recommendations were endorsed by the White Paper while others were thrown to the dogs.

There have been several media commentaries insisting the current government must ensure the White Paper does not gather dust.

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo in a recent interaction with the media honestly revealed that he does not know about the White Paper and commended the current Sports Minister for executing his mandate excellently.

The commendation of the President did not go down well with former Sports Minister Nii Lante who disagreed with the President and said the Sports Ministry is next to nothing for their inability to implement the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry.

Moved by Hon. Nii Lante’s comments, current Deputy Sports Minister Hon. Pious Enam Hadzide could not hold back his views than to release his rebuttal.

“That is a very ignorant talk”, Pious said, referring to Nii Lante Vanderpuye’s comments.

”The president is a lawyer and he is aware of the fact that parts of the Commiussion’s recommendations endorsed by the White Paper are in court and cannot be dealt with now, saying it’s not on his radar now, not to say he is ignorant of its existence “, Pious said.

The Deputy Sports Minister further explained that the president is not concentrating on those issues because the sports minister and his deputy are on top of issues.

Pius beliueves that the era of trivialities being addressed by the Presidency are over.

” The White Paper’s report is not on the president’s agenda because those days when trivial matters were to be referred to the presidency are no longer in existence, this time all those White Paper issues and other minor issues alike are being handled properly by the sports minister “, Pious said, speaking to FOX 97.9 FM in Kumasi.

