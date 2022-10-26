Derrick Kohn: Ghanaian defender happy with his progress at Hannover  

Ghanaian defender Derrick Kohn is delighted with his progress at German Bundesliga II side Hannover.

The 23-year-old joined the German Bundesliga II side from Willem II for a fee of 500,000 euros on a three-year contract in the summer.

The defender has become a fan favorite due to his impressive performances this campaign.

Kohn is paying much attention to his development and is happy with the massive progress in his defensive abilities.

“I can still improve on the defensive. Of course, also on the offensive, you can get better at everything. But we've been paying particular attention to the defensive end, the coaches help me every day. It's gotten a little bit better too. I am very proud and happy about that. I hope the development continues like this. I try to do my best every time.”, Kohn said in an interview.

Kohn indicated he feels good since joining the club, “I feel very, very comfortable in Hanover. If you feel good, your mind is free - and then I can perform my best."

The right-back was disappointed as Hannover failed to win all against Nuremberg and has targeted a win against Karlsruhe this weekend.

"Football-wise it wasn't that great. Some games are just like that. We took a point and we'll try to get the three against Karlsruhe."

Derrick Kohn Arthur has made 13 appearances this season and scored one goal for Hannover.