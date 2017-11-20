Derrick Luckassen: 'It was nice to play right back but it's not my favourite position'

Derrick Luckassen has reiterated that he feels comfortable playing in central defence despite excelling in a right back position in the win over PEC Zwolle on Sunday.

Luckassen, who has shone in his favourite central defensive role for the Eredivisie league leaders, but was deployed as a makeshift right back in the side’s 1-0 victory over PEC Zwolle following injury to Santiago Arias.

"It is different, it is a new position," he told Voetbal Inside.

"I played for the team right back, I've said it a thousand times that I'm not right back, but I have no option than to stay in. I do not see the goal to play right back here." The trainer knows that, everyone knows that. talked about it with the trainer and for the team I do it."

