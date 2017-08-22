Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Derrick Luckassen: 'Penalty was not right at all'

Published on: 22 August 2017
Derrick Luckassen battling with Thierry Ambrose

PSV Eindhoven defender Derrick Luckassen has disagreed with the penalty call against him in their 4-1 away win against NAC Breda in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian centre back was adjudged to brought down Breda attacker Thierry Ambrose by referee Arbiter Pol van Boekel, which he dispatched neatly to cancel out Steven Bergwijn's 17 minute lead.

"In my opinion, the penalty was totally unjustified. We both held both hands and both left a little away, "said Luckassen, who, after his suspension last week against AZ in Breda, celebrated his competition debut for PSV.

"It's good that after a long time I could again play a competition game, I'm very happy with it. I think I played a stable game. "

PSV went on to win the game 4-1 courtesy goals from Marco Van Ginkel, Hirving Lozano and Jorrit Hendrix.

