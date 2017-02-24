Desmond Abuga: Inter Allies youngster excels on First Team debut in Medeama draw

It was a great experience for Desmond Abuga who made his professional and Ghana Premier League debut for the club.

Abuga played the full 90 minutes for the 'Eleven Is To One' in the 1-1 stalemate against Medeama SC on Wednesday in Tarkwa.

The young midfielder was delighted at representing the first team and stated his intention to continue to push for a starting place.

''It’s my first appearance in the first team and also in the Premier League, so hopefully I can get a few more now,'' he said.

''I was a bit tensed especially in the first half, thanks to the seniors and coaches who encouraged me and I think I did well in the second half.'

''It was a big game against Medeama and I think we played well and getting the full 90 under my belt on my debut – a great experience and exposure.''

Abuga was one of five youngsters who were promoted from the youth team to the senior team before the start of the season.

Source: Inter Allies

