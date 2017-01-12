Despised former Hearts trainer Yaw Preko wins major trophy in Nigeria with ten men

Rejected former Hearts of Oak assistant coach Yaw Preko has demonstrated his technical prowess by guiding 10-man Ifenyi Ubah to the Nigeria Super Cup title on Wednesday evening, defeating Rangers FC through penalty shootouts.

The former Hearts trainer who was disrespectfully forced out of the club by the Odotei-Sowah Strategy Committee guided the Nigeria FA Cup champions to pick the Super Cup despite being down by a man.

For over 30 minutes, Ifenyi Ubah had to play with a man down after Ghanaian player Kojo Baah was sent off in the 60th minute.

But the Ghanaian tactician's strategy worked to perfection as he guided his side to the entire duration of the game, dominating play and pushing the decider into penalties.

Preko's Ubah rose to the occasion by converting four spot kicks while their opponents only managed with three.

The former Hearts assistant coach was denied the substantive coaching rôle of the club by the management despite demonstrating his tactical acumen of the game with many saying he was only fit for the deputy role.

Preko's inspirational character and intelligence on the field which was not admired by the Phobians has vindicated him as he guided Ubah to the title.

