Determined Majeed Waris ready to win trophies with Portuguese giants FC Porto

Newly signed FC Porto striker Majeed Waris has revealed his desire and determination to be a winner in his new club adding that it is one of the reasons why he joined.

The former Lorient forward completed an unexpected move to the Dragons and the Ghana striker has made his intentions of joining the club known.

"I'm not here by my name. I am very happy and ready to give everything so that the club can succeed and win trophies," he told the club’s website.

The former Trabzonspor forward hopes to create a good chemistry with fellow African stars Aboubakar, Marega and Yasir Brahimi in the Blue and White jerseys to win trophies.

"They are fantastic players, they score almost always. I am also here to help you score more goals and win for the team. We could probably score a few more goals together.

“That is the most important thing: not who makes the mark but we do it together,” he added

Waris believes he can work well with his team mates to succeed. "I think I can go well with them, because they have an offensive mentality, which I also have. It's a matter of understanding and working together."

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)