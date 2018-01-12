Didi Dramani: 'I left the Black Queens job on peaceful ground'

Former Asante Kotoko Coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has stated that he left the Black Queens coaching job on a mutual ground.

The 51-year-old trainer vacated the Black Queens position to take up a deputy role at FC Nordsjaelland ahead of the second round of the Danish Super Liga.

Some disturbing reports in the media indicate that the soft-spoken gaffer exited the position following split opinions between the coach and some technical members of the Ghana Football Association.

However, Dramani has debunked the reports, claiming that he held an approving meeting with the technical heads of the nation's football governing body before accepting the Danish adventure.

"I left the job with peace, we had a fruitful discussion before leaving," Dramani revealed on Happy FM.

"I believe it's a great opportunity to upgrade myself in the profession."

Following the departure of the experienced coach, former Ghana international Mercy Tagoe has been mooted has his replacement as the team prepare for the upcoming WAFU Women's Cup of Nations.

But Dramani advised that the former Amidaus Professionals deputy coach should be rushed into taking up the role as she still has a lot to learn before taking up such a huge mantle.

The Black Queens will assemble for camping ahead of next month’s WAFU Women’s Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

The one-time Africa champions have been drawn against hosts Ivory Coast, Niger and Burkina Faso.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

