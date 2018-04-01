Dinamo Moscow midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh tastes win on Russian Premier League debut

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Aziz Tetteh played his first competitive match for Dinamo Moscow in their 2-1 Russian Premier League over Arsenal Tula on Saturday.

Tetteh was handed a starting role but replaced after 62 minutes by Nikolai Obolski.

The No.5 shirted player was signed from Polish side Lech Poznań but had to wait for his moment.

Dinamo had to come from behind to bag the points at home after Artem Dzyuba had given the visitors a 53rd minute lead.

But Vladimir Rykov levelled for them in the 71st minute before the winning goal was scored by Fedor Chernykh three minutes later.

Tetteh later tweeted: ''Debut day, 3 points in the bag. What a wonderful experience !! #dayetoremember #AT5.''

Debut day, 3 points in the bag. What a wonderful experience !! #dayetoremember #AT5 pic.twitter.com/VxmikmZqOs — Aziz Tetteh5 (BISON) (@aziz_tetteh) April 1, 2018

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)