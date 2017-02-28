Disappointed Orlando Pirates defender Edwin Gyimah sets eyes on an European move

Disappointed Orlando Pirates defender Edwin Gyimah has turned his attention to a move to Europe following the mutual termination of his contract with the PSL side.

KickOff has confirmed that Gyimah’s clearance letter from Orlando Pirates was issued before the close of the January transfer window, making him a free agent.

The player’s representatives at ProSport International have confirmed that they are looking to land a deal for their client in Europe soon consolidating the claim by KickOff that he had his release documents before the last transfer date.

“We are busy looking for opportunities for him in Europe because that is where his desire is,” his representatives told KickOff.

“There is nothing definite at the moment, but with his clearance issued before the transfer window closed, he is able to join another team outside the transfer window.”

The former PSL winners announced they are parting ways with the Ghana international on February 16 but it has since been established that his exit papers had already been stamped before the close of last month’s transfer window.

Reports are that, Gyimah wrote a letter to the club indicating his desire to be released prior to his departure for the 2017 Afcon finals, with the Bucs agreeing to his request.

