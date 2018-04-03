Division One League club Sporting Mirren re-named Accra City Stars FC

Division One League side Sporting Mirren is undergoing a rebuilding exercise and as part of the changes has been re-named Accra City Stars FC.

Owners of the club Optimum Media Prime believe the new name reflects a Ghanaian club based in the capital.

According to General Manager Waisu Ali Mohammed, the change of name took effect 10 January 2018.

But the Ghana Football Association is yet to effect the change.

''We believe the change of name will enhance our chances of getting the club to the desired standards and grow our fan base as well,'' Mohammed told GHANSoccernet.com

''Remember we are a former Premier League club and want to get back into the elite league again.

''Our long term goal is to get back into the Premier League and reclaim the city of Accra.''

Sporting Mirren (Accra City FC) drew their opening match and beat Accra Lions FC 1-0 last Sunday in Tema.

