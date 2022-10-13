GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 13 October 2022
Division One League: GFA postpones matches involving Kassena Nankana after robbery attack 

 

Matches of Kassena Nankana FC in Zone 1A of the Access Bank Division One League have been rescheduled by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

This is as a result of an unfortunate armed robbery attack suffered by the club last weekend on their way to WA.

Below is a statement from the GFA:

"The Ghana Football Association has rescheduled matches of Kassena Nankana FC in Zone 1A of the Access Bank Division One League."

"The matches include their Matchday Two fixture against Wa Suntaa FC and this weekend’s Matchday three tie against Kumbungu Binbiem FC that was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022.

"This follows an unfortunate armed robbery attack suffered by the club over the weekend on their way to WA for a League match and its traumatic effect on the players and staff of the club.

"As a result, their Matchday 2 fixture against Wa Suntaa FC has been rescheduled for Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Malik Jabir Park while the Match Day three fixture remained postponed."

