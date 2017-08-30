Division One League: Ghana FA puts Zone I on hold because of court injunction

The Ghana Football Association has suspended the rest of the matches in Zone I of the Division One League due to a court injunction.

A statement on the Ghana FA website read: ''The Ghana Football Association and the Division One League Board (DOLB) wishes to inform clubs and all stakeholders in Zone One that Match day 29 games in the zone will not be played as scheduled.

''This is as a result of an injunction which has been filed to restrain the GFA/DOLB from continuing the Division One League in Zone One.

''The GFA/DOLB will announce dates for the match day 29 & 30 games.''

