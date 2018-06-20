Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Division One League side Okyeman Planners petition FIFA over George Afriyie's dismissal as Ghana FA vice president

Published on: 20 June 2018
George Afriyie

Okyeman Planners are contesting the dismissal of their bankroller George Afriyie as Ghana FA vice president by his former boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The Division One League side argue that Afriyie's sack was in contravention of the statues of the Football Association.

Planners want FIFA to reinstate  him [Afriyie].

In April this year, the Ghana FA released a statement confirming Afriyie's dismissal after an Executive Committee.

But no reason was given for his removal although the President of the Ghana FA is powered by Article 30.3 of their statutes to appoint his vice.

