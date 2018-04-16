Division One League Week V: Techiman City record first win in Zone I; Heart of Lions remain top in Zone III
Techiman City FC recorded their first win of the season in a topsy-turvy 3-2 win over Paga Crocodile FC on Saturday in Zone I of the Division One League.
The Tamale derby between RTU and Tamale City FC ended 1-1 at the Tamale Sports Stadium.
Hearts of Lions continued their impressive performance with a 2-0 win over Danbort FC at the Kpando Park in Zone III.
In Zone II, FC samartex recorded a 3-2 win over Star Madrid.
Zone I
Techiman City FC 3-2 Paga Crocodile FC
Glory Stars 1-0 Gbewaa FC
Wa Suntaa SC 1-0 B.A United
Bofoakwa United 3-1 NEA Salamina FC
Kintampo FC 0-0 Young Apostle FC
R.T.U 1-1 Tamale City FC
Steadfast FC 0-0 Berekum Arsenal
Unity FC 1-0 Nkoranza Warriors FC
Zone II
Nzema Kotoko FC 0-0 Sekondi Hasaacas FC
Proud United FC 0-0 New Edubiase FC (Called-off)
Unistar Academy FC 2-0 Asokwa Deportivo FC
Skyy FC 1-1 Gold Stars FC
Achiken FC 1-0 B.Y.C
King Faisal FC 1-0 Pacific Heroes FC
Venomous Vipers 1-0 All Blacks United
FC samartex 3-2 Star Madrid
Zone III
Heart of Lions 2-0 Danbort FC
Krystal Palace FC 1-0 YoungWise FC
Sporting Mirren FC 1-0 Mighty Jets FC
Tema Youth FC 4-2 Kotoku Royals FC
Vision FC 2-1 Accra Lions FC
Nania FC 1-0 Agbozume Weavers
Great Olympics 1-2 Okyeman Planners
Uncle T 1-0 Amidaus professional