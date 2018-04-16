Division One League Week V: Techiman City record first win in Zone I; Heart of Lions remain top in Zone III

Techiman City FC recorded their first win of the season in a topsy-turvy 3-2 win over Paga Crocodile FC on Saturday in Zone I of the Division One League.

The Tamale derby between RTU and Tamale City FC ended 1-1 at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Lions continued their impressive performance with a 2-0 win over Danbort FC at the Kpando Park in Zone III.

In Zone II, FC samartex recorded a 3-2 win over Star Madrid.

Zone I

Techiman City FC 3-2 Paga Crocodile FC

Glory Stars 1-0 Gbewaa FC

Wa Suntaa SC 1-0 B.A United

Bofoakwa United 3-1 NEA Salamina FC

Kintampo FC 0-0 Young Apostle FC

R.T.U 1-1 Tamale City FC

Steadfast FC 0-0 Berekum Arsenal

Unity FC 1-0 Nkoranza Warriors FC

Zone II

Nzema Kotoko FC 0-0 Sekondi Hasaacas FC

Proud United FC 0-0 New Edubiase FC (Called-off)

Unistar Academy FC 2-0 Asokwa Deportivo FC

Skyy FC 1-1 Gold Stars FC

Achiken FC 1-0 B.Y.C

King Faisal FC 1-0 Pacific Heroes FC

Venomous Vipers 1-0 All Blacks United

FC samartex 3-2 Star Madrid

Zone III

Heart of Lions 2-0 Danbort FC

Krystal Palace FC 1-0 YoungWise FC

Sporting Mirren FC 1-0 Mighty Jets FC

Tema Youth FC 4-2 Kotoku Royals FC

Vision FC 2-1 Accra Lions FC

Nania FC 1-0 Agbozume Weavers

Great Olympics 1-2 Okyeman Planners

Uncle T 1-0 Amidaus professional

