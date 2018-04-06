Division One League Zone I: Ransford Kudjo shockingly RESIGNS as head coach of NEA Salamina
Ransford Kudjo has announced his resignation as head coach of Division One League side NEA Salamina after just three rounds of matches.
This was a day after his side's 3-1 win over Paga Crocodiles on Thursday at home.
Kudjo posted on his Facebook page: ''I thank the almighty God for our victory yesterday but the sad news is from today I HAVE RESIGNED as the head coach of the Club.
''I know it will cost a big pain for many of you but please forgive me is a personal decision. I think my future is more important than my present.
''Thank you very much for your understanding.''