Division One League Zone I: Ransford Kudjo shockingly RESIGNS as head coach of NEA Salamina

Published on: 06 April 2018
Ransford Kudjo

Ransford Kudjo has announced his resignation as head coach of Division One League side NEA Salamina after just three rounds of matches.

This was a day after his side's 3-1 win over Paga Crocodiles on Thursday at home.

Kudjo posted on his Facebook page: ''I thank the almighty God for our victory yesterday but the sad news is from today I HAVE RESIGNED as the head coach of the Club.

''I know it will cost a big pain for many of you but please forgive me is a personal decision. I think my future is more important than my present.

''Thank you very much for your understanding.''

 

 

