Division One League Zone III: Accra Lions FC earn first point; Uncle T United make it three in a row

Newly-promoted Accra Lions FC earned their first point in the Division One League after drawing 1-1 at Nania FC on Wednesday in Zone III.

The Legon-based had lost their opening two matches [Heart of Lions away and Sporting Mirren at home]

It was Nania who took the lead in the 39th minute when Derrick Boye fired home from outside the box straight into the net after goalkeeper Asiedu had punched out a corner kick.

But later in the second half, Abdul Sameed Adams atoned for his earlier missed chances when he rifled into the roof from inside the box in the 69th minute.

Also in the Group, Uncle T United made it three straight wins with a 2-0 win over Akosombo-based Krystal Palace.

Zone III results for Week 3:

Vision FC 1 - 0 YoungWise FC

Great Olympics 1-0 Danbort FC

Nania FC 1-1 Accra Lions FC

Tema Youth 1-0 Mighty Jets

Uncle T United 2-1 Krystal Palace

Heart of Lions 2-0 Agbozume Weavers

Okyeman Planners 1-2 Kotoku Royals

SP Mirren vs Amidaus - (Thursday)

