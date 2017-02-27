Division One League Zone III: Eleven Wise vow to crush Hasaacas in Sekondi Derby on Wednesday

Eleven Wise coach Thomas Ampomah has promised to cut rivals Hasaacas to size in Wednesday's Sekondi derby in Zone III of the Division One League.

The Monkeys have four points from two matches after a 2-1 win over Fijai Real United in their opener and drawing 1-1 with Bibiani Gold Stars.

Hasaacas suffered a 2-1 defeat at Karela United on Sunday after a 1-0 win at home against Wassaman at home.

Wise claim they have the upper hand over their perennial rivals

''There will be something extraordinary come Wednesday, something will happen, something will happen and I urge all our supporters to come and be a witness to it. Our attention is on the game and that’s all occupying our minds,'' Amponsah is quoted by Ocsportsnew.com.

