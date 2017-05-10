Division One League Zone III: Heart of Lions win protest against Kotoku Royals; move to second

Heart of Lions have won a protest against Kotoku Royals who fielded an unqualified player in their Division One League match played last month in Oda.

The Kpando-based side petitioned that Royals' Nurudeen Seidu (in jersey No. 2) was ineligible to play in the match on 16 April for yellow card accumulation.

They argued that at the time of the match in question, the said player of the Respondent had received cautions in Match Day 5, 6 and 8 and should not have been fielded against Heart ofions FC in the Match Day 9 match between the two clubs.

Lions further argued that the player had also not missed the next official match for receiving a Red Card in the MTN FA Cup preliminary round match.

The Petitioner attached caution notices for Match Day 5, 6 and 8 as well as that for the MTN FA Cup Preliminary Round match and the team sheet for the Match Day 9 match as evidence.

After investigations the Discplinary Committee found out that Kotoku Royals FC were guilty and were declared losers in addition to a GHc 3,000 fine.

Below are the decisions of the Disciplinary Committee.

That for fielding an unqualified player, Nurudeen Seidu in the Matchday 9, Kotoku Royals FC shall forfeit the match in accordance with Article 34(1)(e) of the General Regulations of the GFA.

2. That having been found to have forfeited the match, Kotoku Royals FC shall be considered as having lost the match in accordance with Article 34(2) and accordingly, three (3) points and three (3) goals are hereby awarded in favour of Kpando Heart of Lions FC in accordance with Articles 34(2) and 34(10) of the General Regulations of the GFA.

3. That in addition, being the defaulting club, Kotoku Royals FC is hereby fined Two Thousand and Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH¢2,500.00) payable to the GFA, 50% of which shall be paid to Kpando Heart of Lions FC pursuant to Article 34(5)(a) of the General Regulations of the GFA.

4. That in addition, the defaulting club being the Home Team, Kotoku Royals FC is hereby ordered to pay an amount of Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (GH¢500.00) payable to the GFA, which shall be paid to Kpando Heart of Lions FC as their Transportation Cost as the Away Team pursuant to Article 34(5)(a) of the General Regulations of the GFA.

5. That in addition, being the defaulting club, Kotoku Royals FC shall lose three (3) points from the club’s accumulated points from their previous matches pursuant to Article 34(5)(a) of the General Regulations of the GFA.

6. That the amounts of money mentioned in Decisions 3 and 4 above, shall be paid to the GFA within fourteen (14) days upon receipt of this Ruling, failing which Kotoku Royals FC shall forfeit their subsequent matches after the said deadline in accordance with Articles 39(8)(b) and 39(8)(d) of the First Amendment to the GFA General Regulations.

