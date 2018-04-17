Division One League Zone III: Newly-promoted Accra Lions ditch Krystal Palace to record first ever win

Debutants Accra Lions recorded their first win in the Division One League Zone III in a 2-0 success against Akosombo-based Krystal Palace 2-0 on Tuesday at the Tema Sports Stadium.

The pair of goals was scored by in the first half by midfielder Mansur Mohammed Abubakar from corner-kicks.

His opening goal was recorded in the sixth minute when Mansur headed in a tailored corner from the left from Abdul Sameed Adams.

Just after the hour mark, Lions won another corner kick and this time it was effected from the right.

The ball was headed down by centre back Nasiru Moro for Mansur to direct into the net from inside the box.

Accra Lions have temporarily moved out the relegation zone to 11th place.

