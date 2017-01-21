Dodgy AFCON pitch forces CAF to create indoor warm-up for Ghana versus Mali

CAF were forced to provide an alternative training pitch for Ghana’s game against the Eagles of Mali after the state of the pitch appeared unplayable.

The Black Stars eventually won on the day thanks to Asamoah Gyan who broke a record of his own with his 8th goal in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations settling in the game.

But the state of the pitch continues to dominate the headlines after causing on-loan Chelsea defender Baba Rahman to miss the tournament after getting injured in the game against the Cranes of Uganda.

The fact that it could not be used during the warm up tells how terrible the pitch is at Port Gentil.

