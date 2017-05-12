DOL side Phar Ranger announce the signing of former Hearts defender Karim Alhassan

Newly promoted Division One League side Phar Rangers FC have announced the signing of former Hearts of Oak defender Karim Alhasan.

The strong tackling defender was handed eight months contract, subject to renewal.

Karim Alhassan has also had stints with Egyptian giants Zamalek as well as Turkish side Adana Demirshpor.

He also played for Liberty Professionals and was recently at Sudanese side El Merreikh.

The well-branded Zone 3 side recently announced the signing of former Kotoko goalie Eric Nii Baah as goalkeeper and goalkeepers’ trainer with Karim’s capture being the next big signing by the Akuapem Mampong-based side.

Already, former Bechem United assistant coach Bright Anthony Konadu and former Hasaacas trainer Ben Zola have been signed on two years each as head coach and assistant respectively.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

