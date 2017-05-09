DOL side Phar Rangers name Ben Zola as a member of their technical team

Former Hasaacas trainer Ben Zola has been named as a member of the technical team of newly promoted Division One League side Phar Rangers FC.

Zola was handed a two year contract subject to renewal based on the performance of the side.

He will be with former Bechem United assistant coach Bright Anthony Konadu with a yet-to-be-named big name as their technical director.

According to the President of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah, the technical direction of the club has not been the best as he expected hence the swift transformation.

“We are trying to build a brand and our brand must showcase our game. We believe these two coaches with the help of the yet-to-be-named technical director will help the club.

Phar Rangers are currently 13th on the 16-team table in Zone 3 following their loss to Dreams FC in a local derby at the Dawu Park last Sunday.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

