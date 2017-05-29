DOL side Phar Rangers sign cooperation agreement with Belarus champions Dinamo Brest

Division One League side Phar Rangers FC have signed a 3-year cooperation agreement with newly crowned Belarusian Cup Champions Dynamo Brest.

The agreement will see both clubs sharing technical knowledge which will see Phar Rangers send some technical team members to Belarus to upgrade their knowledge.

Brest will also send technical team members to study the workings of the African players in their natural environment.

The two sides will also engage in a series of pre-season friendly matches in both Ghana and Belarus

The Belarus champions will also be binder by the agreement to invite two players each year to Belarus for trials.

The two parties will also join forces to jointly establish an academy in Ghana to nurture talents.

Speaking to Ghanasoccernet.com after signing the agreement, Phar Rangers President Nana Yaw Amponsah said "I'm very excited about the potential of this cooperation and hope it will help take Phar Rangers to the next stage of our rapid development."

On his part, President of Dinamo Brest, Alexander Zaytsev said he is pleased with the output of the players from Ghana in Brest so far and hope this cooperation will bring more of such results.

Brest currently have two Ghanaian players Dickson Afoakwah and Joel Fameyeh who have guided the side to their first Europa League qualification after 10 years.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

