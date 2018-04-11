DOL side Vision FC set to announce mega sponsorship deal with SEL Ghana

In an era where some clubs have been crying for sponsorship, Division One League side Vision FC are set to announce a mega sponsorship deal with oil company SEL Ghana, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Insiders say that both parties have come to terms with the agreement and will soon announce the deal publicly.

The deal is even likely to be announced this (Wednesday) afternoon.

Vision FC finished third in the DOL Zone Three last season and has been identified as one of the well-managed clubs in the country.

With the laudable management style of Vision FC and their following, especially on social media, both entities will benefit a lot from each other in the affiliation.

Already, the Accra-based club have Thai originated Energy Drink Carabao as their headline sponsor

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)