DOL ZONE ONE: Unity FC coach Ernest Oppong could resign over unpaid salaries and bonuses

Ghanasoccernet can reveal that Division One League side Unity FC could lose grip of their coach Ernest Oppong before the start of the second round following agitations over unpaid salaries and bonuses.

Despite guiding the side to the top of the Zone One League table, insiders say the coach feels troubled after not being paid for four months as well as being owed 7 matches winning bonuses.

A deep throat source close to the coach also disclosed that the playing body is also chasing the management of the club for similar remittance with their four months salaries and 7 matches winning bonuses still unpaid.

The Goaso-based side were second on the table but moved to occupy the top following the boardroom points deduction suffered by Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Unity FC are now the Zone One League leaders with 28 points from 14 matches - 9 wins, 1 draw and 4 defeats, scoring 15 goals and conceding just 6.

The indignant coach could end up with a new side if the management of the side fail to resolve the salary agitations.

