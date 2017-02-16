DOL ZONE TWO: Bekwai Academy star Richard Berko eyes 2017 DOL goal king award

Bekwai Youth Football Academy (BYFA) striker Richard Berko has targeted winning the top scorer award of the 2017 Division One League which kicks off this weekend.

Berko who was the top scorer of the club and the goal king in the Zone Seven Ashanti Region Division Two League with 14 goals out of 16 matches wants to make history as the first striker from Bekwai to win the goal king in a major national competition.

In an exclusive interview with Ghanasoccernet.com, he said "My main aim is to help the team maintain our DOL status in our first year. We can only do that when we win our matches which means I have to double my efforts to score more than I scored during the Division Two campaign.”

“We will fight for promotion into the Premiership after our first season in the DOL. But for now, my main target is to win the goal king again,” he added.

BYFA will play Nzema Kotoko on Sunday at the Nana Gyamfi Park in their first game in the DOL.

They will be the first indigenous club from that part of the country to have secured qualification into Ghana’s second tier league.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

