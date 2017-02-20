Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Dominic Oduro on target for Montreal Impact in pre season win over D.C United

Published on: 20 February 2017
Dominic Oduro scored for Montreal Impact

Ghana striker Dominic Oduro scored for Montreal Impact in their 4-2 preseason win over D.C United.

The 31-year old needed just six minutes to break the match dead lock when Ignacio Piatti sent Matteo Mancosu behind the Washingtonian defence and the Italian sent a cross towards Oduro, too high,  but recovered by Chris Duvall on the right.

 The defender found Marco Donadel in front of the area. He passed the ball to Oduro, who played it first time to Patrice Bernier before getting free and dispatching the captain’s cross into the goal.

  The Montreal Impact will face the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday in another friendly.

