DONATION: Black Queens coach Yusif Basigi donates footballs to Hasaacas

Head coach of the Black Queens of Ghana Yusif Basigi has donated footballs to GN Bank Division One League campaigners Sekondi Hasaacas.

The former coach of the 'Dooooo Boys', on Friday presented ten new modern soccer balls worth about one thousand five hundred Ghana cedis to the club.

According to the headcoach of the Black Queens, this is to motivate the the players as they prepare for the upcoming season in division one.

The chairman of the IMC of Sekondi Hasaacas Football Club, Eric Kwesi Easel, thanked the coach and assured him of putting the balls into good use.

Basigi who has been the head coach of Hasaacas for more than four years understands know the problems of the Division One League side hoping they will be well motivated to fight their way into the Premier League.

