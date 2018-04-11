DONE DEAL: Vision FC secures partnership deal with oil marketing giants SEL Ghana

Division One League side Vision FC have completed a partnership deal with Oil marketing company, Strategic Energy Limited, (SEL Ghana).

The agreement which was officially signed on Wednesday afternoon will see SEL Ghana supporting the club financially as well as serving as the club's official energy partners.

They also intend using the club as one of their marketing tools.

Vision FC finished third in the DOL Zone Three last season and has been identified as one of the well-managed clubs in the country.

With the laudable management style of Vision FC and their following, especially on social media, both entities will benefit a lot from each other in the affiliation.

Already, the Accra-based club have Thai originated Energy Drink Carabao as their headline sponsors.

